Judge OKs Guam Contractors Association's voluntary dismissal of lawsuit over H-2B denials

A judge on Friday morning granted the Guam Contractors Association's motion to voluntarily dismiss its 2016 lawsuit against the federal government over a near 100% denial of all petitions for skilled foreign workers under the H-2B visa program.
Guam currently has a 27-year high number of H-2B workers, reaching more than 2,600 skilled foreign laborers, mostly working on military buildup projects.
Since the time of the 2016 lawsuit's filing, new defense spending laws and immigration-related policies have been enacted that render the majority of plaintiffs' claims moot, GCA attorney Jeff Joseph said.
"I'm glad this was resolved this way," U.S. District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood said during Monday morning's brief hearing on GCA's motion.
The federal government's attorneys did not object to the motion to dismiss.
GCA and 11 other Guam employers sued the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in 2016 after nearly zero approval of petitions to hire H-2B workers, mostly from the Philippines.
The plaintiffs challenged a purported new policy that USCIS adopted as it applied to "temporary need" for H-2B visa applications.
The National Defense Authority Act created exemptions to the necessity of proving temporary need for all military contracts and prime contractors or subcontractors providing services or labor for construction-related projects directly or indirectly associated with, or adversely affected by, the military realignment on Guam and the CNMI, Joseph said in his motion to dismiss.
Priority has been given to federally funded military projects.
Also exempted are health care workers at facilities that jointly serve members of the U.S. armed forces, dependents and civilians on Guam or in the CNMI.
Four of the plaintiff class members, however, have claims that may have not been rendered moot because the exemption does not apply to other industries that rely on the H-2B program such as hospitality, landscaping, education and other industries.
These are Mariana Linen and Supply, Guam Tropical Dive Station, Guam Radiology Consultants and Zenaida Zantua Fresh Bread.
Joseph, at the hearing, said two of the four indicated not wanting to proceed, while the remaining two did not respond and did not indicate wanting to proceed.
"At this point, we have no viable plaintiffs that are willing and able to proceed and represent the class,'" Joseph said.