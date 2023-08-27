The trial for five men accused in a fatal August 2022 stabbing is scheduled to start early next year.
On Thursday morning, Samson Shapucy, Alison Joe, Cyrus Mathias, Dero Isty and L-Son Joe appeared in the Superior Court of Guam over their alleged involvement in the death of 23-year-old Kifirston Aiken at the Dededo Center along Wusstig Road in August 2022.
In the hearing, Judge Vernon Perez announced to the defendants and their attorneys that he's looking at February 2024 to start trial.
Of the defendants, Shapucy is being charged with murder on accusations he used a fishing spear to stab Aiken several times. The four other men are charged with aggravated assault for allegedly being part of the attack on Aiken, which was recorded and went viral on social media.
Samuel Teker, attorney for Isty, William Pole, attorney for L-Son Joe, and Theresa Dunphy, attorney for Alison Joe were in negotiations and had received plea offers from the Office of the Attorney General.
Ruling
Additionally Perez ruled on a motion made by Mathias' attorney, Anthony Perez, who requested a bill of particulars, or more clarification, on the nature of the charges.
Judge Vernon Perez denied the motion, stating it wasn't necessary for the bill of particulars to come forward before trial.
"I think you simply need to prepare for that testimony at trial," the judge stated to Anthony Perez, who filed the motion.
Anthony Perez later in the hearing requested there be a cutoff date for evidence to be turned over to the defense.
"At some point I'd like, your honor, soon, if possible, to establish a discovery cutoff so we don't get ... free-flowing discovery leading up to trial," Anthony Perez.
Acting Chief Prosecutor Heather Zona objected to the request.
"We often have individuals that either come to us or we learn about and I've actually never been involved in any criminal case there has been a discovery cutoff. ... We're not going to stop investigating this case simply because there is a deadline," Zona stated.
Anthony Perez responded that the investigation should've been completed by the time an indictment was handed down.
The judge allowed the prosecution to "proceed as they believe is appropriate" and said he's open to addressing evidence issues if needed.