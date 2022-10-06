The questioning of an accused shooter's co-defendant was stopped by a judge after an "exhaustive examination."
More than a month ago, Eric Benjamin Salone was called to testify in Nicholas Moore's trial related to an Agana Heights shooting on Oct. 15, 2020.
Salone, who pleaded guilty to his involvement in the shooting and agreed to testify against Moore in exchange for a sentence of probation, since August was asked questions by Moore's attorney David Lujan, for a total of 15 hours.
The trial had several pauses since Salone's testimony began, so the total time of Lujan's questioning was calculated by Assistant Attorney General Grant Olan.
On Tuesday, Olan asked Judge Alberto E. Tolentino to order Lujan's questioning be halted due to it getting "very repetitive."
"We have had an exhaustive, exhaustive examination of Mr. Salone. The same points have been rehashed every single day he's gotten on the witness stand," Olan said of Lujan's questions that were often related to his drug use, drug selling and inclination to lie.
William Gavras, on behalf of Moore, explained Lujan's questioning style consists of circling back to Salone's previous answers which Gavras argued made Salone's testimony contradictory.
"He's (Salone) changed his story multiple times. ... The best cross-examinations are when you circle back to an issue because witnesses such as Mr. Salone forgets what he said so there are subtle changes and we see the jury writing down notes as soon as he changes something that he said in the prior day," Gavras said to Tolentino.
However, Tolentino sided with Olan and effectively stopped Lujan's questioning of Salone when trial resumes on Monday.
"At some point, we've got to say enough is enough. ... What is the point?" Tolentino said of Moore's defense team wishing to show more videos of Salone's previous questioning by federal authorities.
"There's nothing more to unearth," Tolentino added.
Moore faces charges of terrorizing, aggravated assault and illegal weapons possession in the shooting trial. In two other cases, Moore is charged with murder in connection to the death of Michael Castro and with having sexual relations with a minor under the age of 16.