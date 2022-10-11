Judge weighing another trial for Terlaje

A judge is considering whether the former Department of Corrections deputy director Joey Terlaje can be charged again for his alleged involvement in detaining a woman for three days.
Almost two months ago, charges stemming from allegations that Terlaje helped ex-Yona Mayor Jesse Blas hold Vickilyn Teregeyo against her will for three days were dismissed after the prosecution was unable to contact Teregeyo.
Following the dismissal, it was decided by Judge Alberto E. Tolentino arguments on whether the charges would be dismissed with or without prejudice would occur at a later date.
Those arguments were heard in the Superior Court of Guam Monday morning.
Terlaje's attorney Joaquin "Jay" Arriola Jr. argued the charges should be dismissed with prejudice primarily because of the prosecution's continuous delays of the trial since Terlaje was indicted last December.
"The people forget that when defendants are put through the wringer and have to challenge bogus charges like this brought about by a witness that is not credible, utterly incredible, that is prejudice," Arriola said.
'Still playing this game'
Arriola also argued Tolentino should not grant the government's request to reconsider dismissing the charges and proceed with trial after Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas said they contacted Teregeyo about an hour after the dismissal in August.
Arriola referred to Rapadas saying in the hearing they haven't contacted Teregeyo again since the August hearing.
"Nearly two months ago, we're still playing this game," Arriola said before arguing the prosecution could have organized a way for Teregeyo, who is on supervised release for a federal firearm and drug possession case in Saipan, to be brought to Guam for trial.
Arriola further revealed, the prosecution still has not submitted a witness or exhibit list.
Rapadas, however, maintained that despite there being other witnesses in the case, including Blas who could be called to testify against Terlaje, they preferred to have Teregeyo because she is the victim.
"She has to have her voice heard, she's the victim in this case. She must testify and tell the jury in Guam what happened," Rapadas said.
Rapadas also said the Office of the Attorney General has no sway in the federal court or role in ensuring Teregeyo is properly advised by her attorney before testifying.
"She may incriminate herself. ... So that is something we're concerned about," Rapadas added.
Prior to Tolentino taking both issues under advisement, he explained the trial could have proceeded without Teregeyo present.
"My concern is that you get someone who beats up his girlfriend in public, the girlfriend doesn't want to testify but everyone else sees the girlfriend being beaten up ... you can still go forward with the witnesses who saw the girl," Tolentino said before adding, going forward without the victim could have been an act of good faith.
"This thing had been scheduled since February this year so that's what I'm wrestling with as well," Tolentino said.