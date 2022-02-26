Judge's ruling paves way for use of Catholic parish, school assets to help pay clergy sex abuse survivors

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Saturday afternoon issued a ruling that paves the way for the use of the assets of Catholic schools and parishes to help pay nearly 300 survivors of Guam clergy sexual assaults.
The judge found in favor of the committee representing mainly abuse survivors.
The creditors committee, represented by attorneys Edwin Caldie and Andrew Glasnovich, asked the court to allow the inclusion of school and parish assets into the Archdiocese of Agana's bankruptcy estate, so they could be used to compensate abuse survivors.
The judge on Saturday noted the creditors committee's statement that it's not their intention or hope for the parishes and schools to be "eviscerated" from Guam.
Leo Tudela, 78, "humanized" the case for everyone, the judge said.
Tudela, who represents hundreds of survivors of sexual assault, addressed the court on Friday and Saturday. His testimony included reliving the time a Capuchin brother and a priest sexually assaulted him when he was about 13 years old.
The judge also said Archbishop Michael Jude Byrnes' apology to all survivors, when he said "I'm sorry," brought "more healing" than any other words said in court since Feb. 19.
The archdiocese's contention was that the archbishop only holds these assets in trust, for the benefit of the schools and parishes.
The judge said over the course of the trial, the archdiocese wasn't able to present "clear and convincing evidence" that such a resulting trust exists between the archbishops, schools and parishes.
Despite the outcome of the trial, archdiocese attorney Ford Elsaesser said the archbishop and the entire archdiocese will be working hard to find a resolution that will bring just compensation to the survivors while also making sure that Catholic parishes and schools will continue to thrive.
As a result of the judge's ruling, what was once listed as "disputed properties" will now be part of the bankruptcy estate to help pay abuse claimants.
Those include more than 100 lots, school and parish buildings and cemeteries worth at least $52 million.
They also include more than 70 cars, sport utility vehicles, buses and other types of vehicles worth nearly $300,000, and nearly $5.9 million in bank accounts.
Caldie, of Stinson LLP, made the closing arguments on behalf of the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors.
For the archdiocese, attorney Vince Camacho delivered the closing arguments, along with attorney Keith Talbott.
For more than three hours, both parties tried to persuade the judge to rule in their favor. There were brief rebuttals.
More than 100 watched the closing arguments via Zoom, and among them were survivors of clergy sex assaults and parishioners.
