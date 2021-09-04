The jury in the fatal May 2020 shooting in Mongmong will continue to weigh the defendant's fate next week.
Juan Faisao Mendiola, 57, faces life in prison if found guilty in the shooting death of 45-year-old Peter John Tadeo Rios Jr.
Mendiola has been held in jail on $100,000 cash bail, since his arrest in May 2020, despite efforts to have his bail reconsidered.
After a week of witness testimony in the murder trial, and one day of deliberations, the jury will need more time.
Jury deliberations will continue Tuesday, with the jury weighing the evidence to determine whether Mendiola acted in self-defense or if he intentionally killed Rios.
Mendiola faces charges of murder and aggravated assault, each with a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.
The charges were brought after Rios was found shot dead on May 4, 2020, inside a unit at the Taitano Apartments along J.A. Camacho Street in Mongmong. Mendiola and Rios had been arguing inside the apartment when the shooting occurred, court documents state.
Mendiola claimed that he shot Rios out of self-defense after Rios lunged at him with a knife.
Defense attorney Joseph Razzono, in closing arguments Thursday, contended that the prosecution brought forth no evidence to support the claim that Rios was provoked by Mendiola.
The prosecutor Sean Brown’s closing statements were mostly inaudible during the virtual stream, however, he did argue against the claim that Mendiola was acting in self-defense.
Brown told jurors that after the third shot Mendiola fired, self-defense no longer applied. He referred to the incident as an execution rather than self-defense.