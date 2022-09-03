Justice Torres named 2022 recipient of the Judge William H. Burnett Award

Justice Robert J. Torres was recognized by the American Judges Association as the 2022 recipient of the Judge William H. Burnett Award.
The award is meant to honor a judge who makes fair and impartial judgments in accordance with rule of law exercising independence from personal consequence.
Judge Joe Rossi, a judge for the 17th Circuit Court in Michigan, nominated Justice Torres as a member of the AJA for the award, which is presented to an AJA member for outstanding service to the organization. The award is named for its first president.
"Justice Torres was named to the bench of the Supreme Court of Guam in 2004 and has twice served as chief justice, first from 2008 to 2011 and again from 2014 to 2017,” a release from the Judiciary of Guam said.
Justice Torres has played a central role in expanding court services on Guam, opening the Northern Court Satellite and bringing Guam courtrooms up to speed with technology.
Torres presently serves on the American Judges Association’s Executive Committee and Board of Governors as the president-elect. He chairs various Judiciary of Guam subcommittees, according to the Judiciary of Guam.
"He has lectured in more than 20 countries on a variety of subjects including the international framework for court excellence, case flow management, cultural responsiveness, court community communication, alternative dispute resolution, technology, and judicial ethics and discipline,” said the Judiciary of Guam.
He has also wrote landmark opinions in subjects such as attorney discipline and ethics, adverse possession, quantum merit, holdover tenancy, easements, the gifting and sales of excess lands returned by the federal government to original landowners, the distribution of estate property, employment law, search and seizure, and “Takings” jurisprudence.
"A graduate of the University of Notre Dame and Harvard Law School, Justice Torres is married to Sen. Mary Camacho Torres. They have three children and 11 grandchildren,” said the release.
The AJA is comprised of judicial officers from throughout the United States, with the core mission of making judges better.
The AJA was founded in Colorado in 1959 and works to ensure effective administration and independence of courts across the country.