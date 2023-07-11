Kids' fishing derby set to return

The annual Kids' Fishing Derby is just around the corner, taking place on Aug. 5 at the Marine Protected Area of Ypao Beach Park.
The derby, hosted by the Department of Agriculture's Division of Aquatic and Wildlife Resources, will be free of charge and welcomes kids from ages 6 to 17 to participate.
Those interested in registering may do so from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays until July 28, at the DAWR office in Mangilao. Registration forms have to be signed by the child's parents or legal guardians, and they must bring documents such as a birth certificate, passport, military or Guam ID, or other legal documentation to verify the age of the participant.
Once registered, kids can attend the fishing clinic at 9:30 a.m. July 29 at Asan Beach Park. A mandatory safety briefing will be held at 7:30 a.m. on the morning of the derby: Aug. 5.
The derby will practice catch and release for all marine species other than seyun, kichu and i’e’.
Those participating will fish in one of Guam's five Marine Protected Areas while learning more about preservation, conservation and protecting aquatic life and the marine ecosystem.
“Our teams work hard to offer meaningful experiences for community engagement and learning opportunities," said Chelsa Muña, director of the Guam Department of Agriculture.
She said these events are important for younger generations.
"If we could help everyone to truly see the magnificence of our island, then preserving and protecting Guam would be the easiest job. These derbies are part of our efforts to do just that," Muña said.