Securing a decadelong accreditation with the Western Association of Schools and Colleges, or WASC, is the biggest project Thomas Krise, the 11th president of the University of Guam, aims to complete before wrapping up his five-year term at UOG in August of next year.
“In 2016, we got an eight-year accreditation, the longest that we’ve ever had and that period ends in 2024,” said Krise. “We are applying for reaccreditation and we hope to get a 10-year accreditation, which would be the longest that we have ever had before.”
Krise will retire after his term ends in August 2023, he announced last week to the UOG community and board of regents.
“There’s never a perfect time for a transition in jobs like this, but I think given the great momentum in the university, coupled with superb leadership at all levels of the institution, the current academic year is a propitious one to search for the 12th president of UOG,” Krise stated in his announcement.
More than 50 people are on a committee to earn that reaccreditation, he shared with The Guam Daily Post.
“We've got a 59-member committee, the biggest committee that we think we've ever had at UOG,” Krise said. “They are really working now to put that big report together which will be finished by the end of next semester.”
Being accredited by WASC plays a critical role when requesting funds from the federal government, according to Krise.
“Accreditation is what we have to have in order for all the federal student benefits and financial aid opportunities that come with the accreditation,” he said. “So, if you’re not accredited you don’t get that support. It is hard for a university to survive not being accredited.”
Additionally, Krise shared that things are going smoothly at UOG.
“The place is doing really well, students are doing a great job across the board, students are getting into great professional and doctoral programs,” he said.
New education programs will be available soon, according to Krise.
“We are about to launch new higher-level degrees and new doctoral degrees. We have a new peace corps program,” he told the Post.
During his half-decade at the helm, Krise said UOG survived the tough challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, recession, inflation, cuts in funding, and the loss of some of UOG’s cherished colleagues and friends.
“But, through highs and lows, UOG has been a beacon and an example for our community. I’ve so enjoyed getting to know this island and our region and to work closely with other leaders and team members to transform lives and advance our communities. I’ve learned so much from my experience as a Triton, and I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve with you,” he added.
Krise and his wife, Patricia Krise, made a personal investment into helping UOG students pursue and complete their degrees. In 2020, the couple donated $85,000 through the UOG Endowment Foundation.
The scholarship has awards for three categories: first-generation college students, students who have demonstrated the need to complete their degree programs and students who will be participating in unpaid internships with nonprofit organizations. The scholarship fund will produce $1,000 scholarships for three students each year in perpetuity.
The chair of the UOG board of regents thanked Thomas Krise for his half a decade of work and dedication to the university.
“We value President Krise’s leadership as he guided UOG through the pandemic while elevating the university’s reputation throughout Asia Pacific and its standing among other public U.S. colleges and universities as a growing research institution and as an institution that focuses on the success of its students,” said Liza Provido, the UOG board of regents chairperson. “The board is committed to staying the course with our goals, and a search will soon be launched to ensure a smooth and timely transition.”