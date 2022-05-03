Check out the Guam Small Business Development Center's upcoming workshop to help participants create a plan to succeed. If you own a small business, a well-thought-out plan can help with decisions about where to focus resources and ways to obtain capital. The plan will help in making decisions on how to market, and what sales activities will bring you the most profitable customers. The class will provide tools that help new entrepreneurs communicate business value to potential investors and partners, and make critical business decisions about hiring, marketing, and operations. The class will be from 8:30 to 11 a.m. May 13 at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration Room 148 in Mangilao. For more information, contact Faith Antol at faith@pacificsbdc.com or 671-735-2590.
Learn how to write a business plan
Oya Ngirairikl
