Leon Guerrero, chief planner, retires after 31 years of service

CELEBRATING THE CHIEF: Bureau of Statistics and Plans Chief Planner Lola Eclavea Leon Guerrero, right, retired on March 11. Her colleagues from BSP celebrated Leon Guerrero's work and dedication to the island. Her work with the government of Guam spans 31 years. With her in the photograph, are Senior Planner Millie Erguiza, left, and Planner III Sonia Siliang, center. Contributed photo.