Leon Guerrero, chief planner, retires after 31 years of service

After 31 years of serving the island, Bureau of Statistics and Plans Chief Planner Lola Eclavea Leon Guerrero, has retired.
Through three decades of government service, Leon Guerrero has been involved in various complex sensitive projects in social, economic, environmental, criminal justice, fiscal stabilization and sustainability planning, government-wide strategic planning, and capital improvement planning, according to a retirement certificate presented to her on March 11.
“Her involvement in the law enforcement and criminal justice community through her oversight of the U.S. Department of Justice Grants continues to help build and develop the infrastructure for the government’s information technology and provide vital federal grant funding to over thirty different government agency projects dealing with a wide range of program areas including law enforcement, prevention and education, drug treatment and rehabilitation, prosecution, courts, corrections, and technology improvements," the certificate states.
She was always professional and performed her duties with care, her colleagues stated. As a planner, she had to work with others to see a project through, which she did with courtesy, patience and humility.
Leon Guerrero also has been a mentor to others, helping them to understand the job but more than that the importance of their work, and helping colleagues at BSP and throughout the government navigate the often complicated federal government grant work and the local execution required to live up to the requirements.
“Lola has garnered a superior reputation throughout her career for her exceptional work and invaluable institutional knowledge. She dedicated her professional career to serving the island and its people,” according to a certificate presented to her by friends and colleagues. “Lola will be genuinely missed by her colleagues and those who have had the privilege of working with her.”
Leon Guerrero started her career with the government of Guam on April 12, 1991 as a Planner I with the Guam Health Planning and Development Agency.
In July 1991, she transferred to the Socio-Economic Division of the Bureau of Statistics and Plans, an agency where she remained for the rest of her government career, colleagues stated.
“Through her outstanding work ethic and exemplary performance of job tasks, Lola was elevated to Planner III by 1999, and promoted to a Planner IV position in 2011 along with an appointment as Supervisor of the Socio-Economic Division,” according to the retirement certificate.
Leon Guerrero was detailed as the acting administrator of the Guam Coastal Management Program from 2013 to 2014. In 2016, she was promoted to chief planner, the highest position in the Planning Series, colleagues stated.