Culprits broke into Mailbox Service, a contracted postal service office in Dededo, twice during the Mother’s Day weekend.
Security footage shared with The Guam Daily Post shows a light-colored Toyota with a cracked windshield parked in front of the office on Saturday. A man wearing a blue T-shirt, dark baggy pants, black running shoes and a gray cap is seen walking to the car, his arms filled with what looked like packages and letters. He's seen putting the items into the car and driving off.
A second video shows a dark blue or black Toyota Corolla pulling into the postal service office on Sunday. One of the men, wearing a gray sweater, a dark cap with white flowers or other print on it, dark baggy pants, and bright blue running shoes, is seen getting out of the car and making his way, presumably, into the postal office. The driver of the vehicle is shown getting out of the car and after a couple of minutes, popping open the trunk and transferring the contents to the backseat of the vehicle.
Meanwhile, another video shows the passenger using what looked like a screwdriver to break the locks of mailboxes and grab the contents. He is seen returning to the car and dumping letters and other items into the trunk before taking off.
Joo Ko, office manager, said the thefts came just after opening early Saturday morning at about 4:30 a.m., and then again Sunday, around 9:30 p.m., just before closing. He believes they are familiar with the office operations, hitting when there are “not many customers.”
“This has never happened before,” Ko said, adding they have been in operation for about 10 years.
"They are probably looking for tax refunds," he said, adding that no tax refund checks were recently placed in the mailboxes.
Government officials last week reported another batch of tax refund checks was being mailed out.
Ko shared the security footage with the Guam Police Department and the U.S. Postal Service.
Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella confirmed reports have been filed and police are investigating.
Ko is hoping federal investigators will be involved to catch the culprits and hopefully send a strong message that these types of actions won’t be tolerated.
“People have lives … they have bills to pay and they get mail to help them take care of bills and other things,” Ko said.
Meanwhile, Ko said they’re reducing office hours and taking other measures to stave off other would-be break-ins to mailboxes. What used to be 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. will now be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Meanwhile, he’s asking the community for assistance. “If you see these guys, please call the police,” he said.
“Hopefully, we can get them to stop robbing these boxes for mail,” he said.
Anyone with information can call GPD at 671-472-8911.