Culprits broke into Mailbox Service, a contracted postal service office in Dededo, twice during the Mother’s Day weekend.
Security footage shared with The Guam Daily Post, shows a light colored Toyota with a cracked windshield parked in front of the office on Saturday. A man wearing a blue T-shirt, dark baggy pants, black running shoes and a gray cap walks to the car, his arms filled with what looked like packages and letters, puts them into the car and drives off.
A second video shows a dark blue or black Toyota Corolla pulling into the postal service office on Sunday. One of the men, wearing a gray sweater, a dark cap with white flowers or other print on it, dark baggy pants, and bright blue running shoes, gets out of the car and makes his way, presumably, into the postal office. The driver of the vehicle gets out of the car and after a couple minutes, pops open the trunk and transfer the contents to the backseat of the vehicle.
Meanwhile, another video shows the passenger using what could be a screw driver to break the locks of mailboxes and grab the contents. He soon returns to the car and dumps letters and other items into the trunk before the duo take off.
Joo Ko, office manager, said the culprits came just after opening, early Saturday morning at about 4:30 a.m., and then again Sunday, around 9:30 p.m., just before closing. He believes they are familiar with the office operations, hitting when “there’s not many customers.”
“This has never happened before,” Ko said, adding they have been in operation for about 10 years.
"They are probably looking for tax refunds but we didn't put any checks," he said.
Government officials last week reported another batch of tax refund checks were being mailed out.
Ko shared security footage with the Guam Police Department and the U.S. Postal Service.
He’s hoping federal investigators will be involved to catch the culprits and hopefully send a strong message that these types of actions won’t be tolerated.
“People have lives … they have bills to pay and they get mail to help them take care of bills and other things,” Ko said.
Meanwhile, Ko said they’re reducing office hours and taking other measures to stave off other would-be break-ins to mailboxes. What used to be 4 a.m.-10 p.m. will now be 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Meanwhile, he’s asking the community “if you see these guys, please call the police.”
“Hopefully, we can get them to stop robbing these boxes for mail,” he said.
Anyone with information, can call GPD at 671-472-8911.