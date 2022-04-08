Liberation Day parade is back, but no carnival, queens or visiting liberators

Guam's annual Liberation Day parade on July 21 will resume this year after a two-year hiatus, but there won't be a carnival and no visiting U.S. service members who took part in liberating Guam from the Japanese occupation in 1944 during World War II because of health concerns, mayors announced on Thursday.
To save costs, mayors voted for a standard parade "float" for each village - that of a regular trailer attached to a pickup truck.
Mayors Council of Guam President Jesse Alig, mayor of Piti, said the goal is to have all the 19 villages represented in the Liberation Day parade on such an important occasion, without costing the village too much.
"We've all been through some rough times. Not only are we liberated from the war but we’ve been liberated from COVID," Alig said during the first in-person meeting of mayors in several months now that more COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.
Sponsors and other sources of funding will be tapped, since there won't be much fundraising activities for mayors to fund the parade, Alig said.
Villages' parade float entries would still be judged - via peoples' choice - but there won't be monetary prizes, mayors said, as part of their agreement on Thursday.
Alig also said there will be fireworks on the evening of July 21, as well as plans to have a drone show by Ypao Beach on July 22.
July 21 will mark the 78th year since Guam's liberation from Japanese occupation during World War II.
Long before that date, Guam is expected to have already lifted all restrictions including the mask mandate.
Memorial services to honor those who perished and suffered during the war did not stop during the height of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.
Those services, however, were much smaller than what residents were accustomed to because of social distancing and social gathering restrictions.
Alig said there still won't be a Liberation Queen contest this year.
But on the day of the parade, there could still be a "queen" on the parade grandstand, he said.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, according to Alig, will hold a press conference along with mayors and the Guam Visitors Bureau, to announce this year's Liberation Day grand marshals. The governor's office was reached for comment on this.
May 2 senior centers reopen
Senior citizen centers will reopen on May 2.
The elderly are among the most susceptible to catching or getting sick from COVID-19, so the senior centers have remained closed since March 2020.
MCOG Vice President Robert Hofmann, mayor of Sinajana, said formal notices should soon be out informing the seniors that their home delivery or pick up of meals will stop by May 2 because they can once again go to the senior centers.