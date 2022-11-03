Editor's note: This is the first of a two-part series exploring untold stories of domestic violence, the impacts and getting help.
Domestic Abuse Awareness month may have come to a close with October's end, but violent acts behind closed doors occur year-round.
Men, women and children are physically and mentally abused each day and often the victim feels bound to protect their abuser. Such was the case of a woman The Guam Daily Post spoke with, and while she has requested anonymity, she spoke candidly by revisiting scars and memories as she transitions from leaving behind a “toxic” relationship and loving herself for the first time in years.
The pain of the last 15 years is fresh for the survivor, it has only been a few months since she found the courage to leave behind her abusive husband and a life she thought was “normal.”
“It takes a lot from me to be in that place again,” the survivor said, reliving the traumas she suffered. “I’ve been married, I would say over 15 years. We met in the early college years, right after I graduated high school. … It was all 'puppy love' in the beginning, ... it was great, but I fell for the 'bad boy’ behavior. That’s how it started."
At the start of their relationship, the couple was inseparable. They attended college together and chased after their dreams.
“It was one of those ... in front of people’s eyes it was the perfect ... relationship. But over time, things happened. As like any young man can, he got into trouble with the law,” she said. “I fell in love with this man and we got married and then I waited for him. When he got released, he became a different person.”
Involved with the wrong crowd, her husband fell into habitual drug use — methamphetamine his drug of choice.
“Our environment has changed in terms of drugs. (He) got involved (with) the wrong individuals. I accepted it and I joined him in that endeavor, trying new things, marijuana, meth and all that stuff," she later said. “I didn’t know what was normal because I fell in love young. I didn’t know what was right or wrong. With drugs, I thought if I was on the same level with him, our relationship would improve, but it didn’t. That was the first signs in the beginning."
She said the drugs brought her down as an individual so she decided to stop.
"I left that where he was standing,” she explained. “I tried to be more independent with my children and as he continues on, he has his ups and downs in terms of seeing the signs of a narcissistic personality and it started to portray towards the family and portray towards me. I was pretty much under a blurred vision thinking it was a norm. I grew up in a household with either overt or subtle forms of abuse so I didn’t know what was normal. I was comfortable with it even though it hurt. I thought, 'OK, I will just keep moving on.'”
What started out as verbal abuse soon evolved into physical harm and threats to her life.
“Like, 'I’ll slit your throat … if you don’t listen to me,' that kind of stuff,” she recalled. “Sometimes when I get off work, sometimes if he doesn’t get what he wants, I would get slapped on the head several times. He doesn’t like me talking to males, that’s the controlling factor, my cellphones would be thrown out or I’d be spat on. Every person I talk to, I had no privacy and I thought it was normal.”
The woman is not from Guam, and explained that because of what she has heard about the “male ego" of local men, she thought the behavior her husband displayed was part of the island culture.
“I adapted. You know how the male ego (is). Some locals here have the controlling type of behavior, so I thought it was normal. I have adapted to the controlling type in that, whatever he says, I do, that kind of thing,” she explained. “In our lifetime together, I have experienced it all. It started first with the more subtle forms of abuse like emotional and then as he was utilizing substances, the moods would trigger the emotional abuse to be more violent.”
He would call her vulgar names, and accuse her of cheating. They would argue about her faith and finances. He would be upset if she didn’t "give in" to his demands, wants and habits.
She explained that he broke her down from the inside out.
“Labeling me in terms of being a bad mother and in terms of my accomplishments in life, my job, schooling - but I was never enough. This was more in terms of degrading me as a person, as a mother. … It really hurt,” she said. “He didn’t accept my faith, my family. I have no one here on island. But I thought it was OK because I thought I was in that shoes. He really made me feel like I was that type of person, even though I have a great job. I finished school. (I) did all I can to go all the way up to surpass a bachelor's degree with a master's."
The survivor had much to be proud of, though she wore a figurative mask out in public to hide what was happening behind closed doors.
“Even though I accomplished all that, I still felt so empty as a person because of the emotional abuse that was ongoing throughout the years,” she said. “Not to say there wasn’t good times, when he was sober and having date nights. It just scarred me. I didn’t realize how scarred I was until maybe a decade later when I realized I needed to reach out for help, even though I was out in the community, I didn’t know how to take off that mask, it was really hard.”
To get help, she needed to expose the trauma that she was covering up. But it was a necessary step to end the violence, she said.