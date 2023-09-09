Lions Club hosting health fair with free services in Sinajana

A nonprofit organization is providing an opportunity for island residents to take care of their health through the second community outreach and health fair this Sunday.
The event hosted by the Guam District 204 Lions Club will provide free health care services to the community with over 23 doctors donating their time and expertise to the humanitarian cause.
“We want to be able to bring healthcare out into the community and serve the most needy out there. Unfortunately sometimes the most needy can’t get medical care and there’s so many things that could have been prevented prior to having to go to the hospital,” Lion club member John Taitano told The Guam Daily Post.
Guam District 204 Lions Club has partnered with the Department of Public Health and Social Services, Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center (GBHWC), Guam Memorial Hospital Authority, The Doctors’ Clinic, SDA Clinic, Marianas Foot Care, and the Guam Medical Society to provide free services to those who are underinsured and those with no insurance.
Free services include physical examinations, immunizations, eye examinations and glasses, pap smears, diabetes screening, high blood pressure screening and cholesterol screening and many others, according to a release from Guam District 204 Lions Club.
Taitano said parents and guardians can bring their children to the fair to help curb the costs of school physicals.
“Sometimes kids need physicals for school and sports. And again unfortunately the ones that can’t participate in those sports are the ones that are usually underinsured because for them to see the doctor is a lot of money. … That’s why we wanted to be able to help,” Taitano said. “For me personally I feel that, that should not be something that stops a child from wanting to play in sports.”
This is the second community outreach and health fair that the nonprofit will be hosting, the first was held in the village of Malesso' during its annual Crab Festival.
“It was very good and very well received. I think that was one of the greatest things because it's rare a mobile clinic or health providers go down south,” he said.
Taitano said that the goal is to bring the mobile health clinic to different villages throughout the island.
On Sunday, the health fair will be rolling into the village of Sinajana and will be set up at the Sinajana Community Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.