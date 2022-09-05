Local business times relaunch just right

Americana Suppliers has been around for years as part of the Flores family business, but in its first launch nearly 30 years ago timing was not where it needed to be. Now under the supervision of Erik Flores, Americana Suppliers has been relaunched with perfect timing even amidst the pandemic.
“My dad started it back in 1990, because he wanted to just do a business that would support his hobbies so then it kind of didn’t do what it was supposed to do as we all went off and people went off to do other things,” Flores said.
While the family's main business, The Carpet Store, has seen success for many years in providing flooring and interior solutions, Americana Suppliers is just heating up.
“This is the time where I thought I could help benefit, make my mom and dad proud and do something to give back to the company and my mom and dad that gave me the opportunity to better myself, graduate college and do things like that,” Flores said.
If at first, you don't succeed - try again, said Flores who took the business model his father, William “Bill” Flores, developed for Americana Suppliers. Erik Flores made it his own with improvements after his father asked him to take a crack at making the business successful.
“I was like, 'Yeah, heck yeah.' Sure enough, during all the pandemic and, even before the pandemic, we’ve noticed that with the military buildup there’s a lot of people on island or contractors that didn’t have the avenue for the supplies they needed,” Erik Flores said.
While the COVID-19 pandemic contributed to many in the community losing jobs, and businesses shutting their doors for good, Americana Suppliers has thrived. A large segment of the customer base is related to federal projects.
“We saw a need and the need also sort of came and reached out to us. We are thankful for the blessings and just rolled with it and didn’t give up on it. Gave it care and attention,” Erik Flores said. "We make custom tools for people. If there’s a specialty tool they need, we do fences, awnings, we do just about anything. We’ve built a lot of stuff for the Navy right now. We won a contract with the Guam Solid Waste and we are going to start repairing those vehicles, we have an automotive shop as well."
Americana Suppliers is primarily a welding supply store, but they also offer welding services and an automotive shop.
“My dad built this part of the business because he enjoys racing cars and building race cars and off-road buggies, he just enjoyed the automotive side. He was one of the many heads that helped to bring up the racetrack. I think that’s a successful thing for our youth and people of Guam to give them an outlet instead of racing on the streets,” he said.
It also helped build skills in the automotive industry, a task the relaunched Americana Suppliers wants to expand on. Erik Flores is also giving back to his high school alma mater, Father Duenas Memorial School.
“Right now I approached the FD welding club and I am doing outreach with them. We are doing little projects, safety, teaching them how to weld certain things. The boys do have some skills but I want to expand on those skills, cultivate and help build on those skills,” Erik Flores said.
Americana Suppliers aims to give back to the island by educating interested youth in the welding profession.
“I’ll bring in local successful fabricators that made a successful life at welding on Guam and then actual engineers to teach them how to plan projects and see it through, draw things up,” he said.
And it's not just in welding.
“Not just welding, but anything that could be interesting to them. I have the platform and the youth has the drive and determination,” he said.
Erik Flores wants to be able to give kids the opportunities he had in his youth.
"When I was young, my dad actually gave us all the opportunities to do these sort of things. I jumped in at a young age, maybe 6 or 7, I remember we were up in Saipan, we were building The Carpet Store Saipan and we had this little Quonset warehouse and I was helping weld up there,” he said. “It was just cool to melt metal."
Every summer during his youth, he’d go back to Saipan where he would help the workers and, in return, they taught him the skill of welding. After college, Erik Flores came back to Guam. He credits Americana Suppliers' recent relaunch success to his customers.
"I came back to Guam in 2006, and talking with the people and getting out there to see what they are doing, what they’ve done and what’s coming down the road. My customers and associates and stakeholders, they actually helped me build this thing, that’s what made me want to relaunch, reload and revitalize this industry and with the military buildup, I think that helped too. Just being at the right place at the right time and having the right items at the right time,” Erik Flores said.
Americana Suppliers is located at The Carpet Store behind Copy Express in Tamuning.