Local companies take on Las Vegas Trade show with GEDA

Four local companies are participating in the most comprehensive trade show for consumer merchandise in the United States, the ASD Market Week.
The event is in Las Vegas, Nevada drawing potential buyers and distributors from across the U.S. and international markets.
The Guam Economic Development Authority announced its participation in the Las Vegas trade show in support of the four local companies and their culturally inspired products — Everything Guam LLC, Denanche’ Brand, The Coconut Tree Company, and Guam Peeps.
This is Everything Guam's second appearance at the trade show.
"In our journey to grow our market and our brand, last year’s experience inspired us to hone in on the parts of our operation that will help us share our taste of Guam abroad,” said Marie Guerrero, managing director for Everything Guam. “We look forward to identifying new partnerships and opportunities this year that can elevate our business and Guam as a whole.”
It was also Denanche’ Brand’s second year at the show.
“We’ve taken feedback from last year and have made our product even better,” said Lenny Fejeran, CEO of Denanche’ Brand. “Last year was such an eye opener for us. We are even more excited this time around to share a little taste of home and represent Guam."
The event is held twice a year. GEDA first participated in the trade show last year, bringing two local companies as part of the Guam State Trade Expansion Program, funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
“GEDA is excited to, once again, promote our local companies and their unique CHamoru culture-inspired products at the ASD Market Week in Las Vegas,” said GEDA CEO/Administrator Melanie Mendiola. “The trade show gives our companies access to over 40,000 attendees, including buyers and vendors from over 90 countries.”
The trade show provides valuable insight for business owners on customer wants and needs, product improvement, brand awareness and networking.