Local companies take on Las Vegas Trade show with GEDA

TRADE SHOW: Tiffany Quitugua and Marie Guerrero from Everything Guam LLC, Lenny Fejeran from Denanche' Brand, Melvin Tabilas from Guam Economic Development Authority, Monica Guzman from Guam Unique Merchandise & Arts, Gary Tanaka and Joseph Connelley from The Coconut Tree Company, and Nichole Abian and Anthony Sayama from Guam Peeps. Photo courtesy of GEDA