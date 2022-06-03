Two local doctors who have reviewed the video of the Okkodo High School girls’ soccer team engaged in what the superintendent has called an unorthodox method of training — gave different views.
While there may be no physical harm, said one doctor, there could be psychological impacts, said another.
The video shows two rows of students. In the first row, at least four girls are holding up a construction ladder as they lay on their backs in a situp position. The second girl in the row is being doused with water from a hose. The water was sprayed directly at her face as the girls in unison do modified situps while collectively holding the ladder.
Each girl is sprayed with water in a similar manner. The girls can be seen holding their breath, turning their heads and gasping for air, before the video pans to the second row of at least six girls undergoing the same training.
According to Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez, this type of training isn't sanctioned by the department, but the parents of the athletes were well aware of the training and indicated the intent was to build teamwork and conditioning.
The Guam Daily Post spoke with two doctors at American Medical Center, Dr. Luis Cruz, a sports medicine doctor, and family physician Dr. Hoa Nguyen.
While at first glance the video prompted concerns from many in the community and may remind people of military-style boot camp, Cruz wasn't too concerned.
“Having that short spray of the water in their face would not have any medical risks,” Cruz said. “Because it wasn’t a prolonged exposure to water in their face and they seemed to continue to do the exercise.”
Nguyen expressed concern about the mental health of the athletes.
“The expressions on the face of some of the girls are not pleasant. It is hard to imagine the logic of this type of training for soccer. As a physician who reviewed this video, my opinion is — psychologically — not healthy for some athletes,” Nguyen said.
And according to Parents, an online publication, a small amount of water entering through the nose and/or mouth can cause a spasm that makes the airway close up.
In other cases, a little bit of water that gets into the lungs can result in inflammation or swelling. With "secondary drowning," there can be a delay of up to 24 hours before the person shows signs of distress, according to a 2021 report in Parents.
Some of the athletes on the team contacted the GDOE central administration to say they did not feel at risk of harm.
Although unorthodox, Cruz said, how the athletes viewed the training is also important.
“If the girls and the parents felt safe and not sort of being in that torture mindset, that you would want to initially react to, but if they felt safe, and they felt that it was team building and that accomplished that, it shouldn’t pose any health risk or psychological risk. This looked like it was for a short period, something that I wouldn’t think of doing but, you just hope the coach understands his team and is not putting their safety at risk,” Cruz said.
No response
The video was posted on social media through TikTok under the handle, haze_farmer671, Coach Obina, an account linked to GDOE employee Samnak Obina.
Obina is a coach for the school's girls soccer team. The Guam Daily Post tried to contact him through two of his social media accounts but no response was received as of press time.
GDOE is investigating the video and has noted that the training method should not be conducted in the future without further examination as to the safety of the athletes and the appropriateness of the exercise.
Fernandez said: "It is my understanding that this is a girls' soccer coach at Okkodo High School who conducted this unorthodox training with his athletes. ... Parents of the athletes appear to have been informed, and some have contacted us to let us know that they did not believe this training to be unsafe and that they believed that this helped build teamwork and conditioning."