Island residents hailing from the Federated States of Micronesia gathered Saturday at Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park at Ypao Beach to celebrate the 36th anniversary of the FSM's independence which was made official on Nov. 3, 1986.
The park was filled with canopies, vendors, music, food and culture as residents of FSM heritage gathered to not only celebrate the holiday but also break stigmas about the FSM culture on Guam.
“It’s the day we became independent. I am proud of that. I am here and because we are from the FSM, I have to say I don’t really see us celebrating Independence Day here on Guam. Since we are here, I am here to say I am proud that we have become an independent country, and also here on Guam I never expected that we would be doing what we used to do in our own country also here on Guam,” said Mangilao resident Youvaleen Johnny, who is Pohnpeian.
She said celebrating events like FSM's independence helps perpetuate the FSM culture, one that is often misperceived by communities also living on Guam.
“We are known to cause trouble, but today, we are going to show that we are not just causing trouble - but we have so many reasons to be here. And I am very proud that we can also share our culture here on Guam so that people can really, really get to know us,” Johnny said. “I want the community to know that we know how to respect each other. That’s the important part: respect.”
Rilinda Elias, a local businesswoman who is also Pohnpeian, shared the same sentiments as Johnny.
“For me, it is very important because we celebrate - it’s one way of showing that we are getting better and improving,” Elias said. “One main reason why we should keep celebrating events like these (is) to remind us that our culture, the Pohnpeians, we always teach to be respectful, mostly respectful and humble.”
Elias was one of several vendors that participated in the FSM Independence Day festivities held at Ypao Beach Park on Saturday. She, like other vendors, brought merchandise inspired by FSM's diverse cultures to the event.
“The products here makes us keep our cultural identity and remember everything important in our culture. The cultural skirts are hibiscus or leaves, but today here at FSM Independence (Day) our skirts show we are getting better, we are improving the skirts from leaves to these modern take on the cultural leaf skirts,” she said.
Jaqueline Thinom-Pong, from the state of Yap, was excited to be part of the first FSM Independence Day celebration held on island since 2019. Restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the festivities, like other large gatherings.
“I think, for me personally, it's for the youth growing up here, away from home. Just having another celebration for them to see all the different (groups) and to hear about all the different islands as well - not just their own - is very important for them as part of the FSM,” she said.
She noted that growing up on Guam is very different from growing up in the FSM and that "this is one of the opportunities that we have to show the kids and have them participate."
Thinom-Pong was part of Yap's tent, which showcased traditional items like woven baskets and the traditional skirt worn in the outer islands of Yap. She said education is an important factor in dispelling misconceptions about the FSM community.
“I think education and awareness is a very big part in helping all of us know about each other’s cultures that includes FSM citizens learning about the CHamoru culture and vice versa. I think being here, everyone here, all our invited guests, all the different vendors and traditional performances will show a positive side to everything,” Thinom-Pong said.