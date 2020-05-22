0 positive results after 77 tested for COVID-19

There are no new positive cases of COVID-19, officials stated.

A total of 77 samples were tested, according to the Joint Information Center. Guam's total number of cases remain at 165 cases​.

The samples came from Friday's outreach in Talofofo, local clinics, and samples from those in quarantine and employees working in the frontlines, according to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, governor's spokeswoman.

Public Health officials were at two areas of Talofofo, including the elderly housing and public housing areas. This week, public health also has been testing employees at the frontline. Paco-San Agustin didn't have a breakdown of numbers from each site.

Five people have died and 125 people have recovered. Cases are released from isolation under the following conditions: resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications, improvement in respiratory symptoms, and negative results from two consecutive respiratory specimens collected at least 24 hours apart. Cases that test positive for COVID-19 through follow-up testing return to active isolation. All remaining cases are in isolation.