1,000 gowns to be ordered with the help of donors

News of the shortage of personal protective equipment and, among other supplies, rubbing alcohol, has prompted Peter Sgro to reach out to friends and contacts to see what he could do.

He's finalizing the details with donors and manufacturers to bring 1,000 isolation gowns to Guam, 900 of which will go to Guam Memorial Hospital and the remaining 100 will go to the Archdiocese of Agana.

"I'm just hoping they don't get confiscated," he said.

Sgro is referring to a recent directive from the Department of Public Health and Social Services to the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency regarding tracking inbound shipments of PPE, medical equipment and other supplies. A form provided to local businesses notes that these items can be confiscated if the government needs them for the current COVID-19 public health emergency. Public Health officials have said they're just trying to keep track of the items for now.

There were more than 3,000 test kits recently procured by a local company. During the Friday press conference, media asked if they were confiscated.

Medical operations and logistics coordinator Fernando Estevez, of the Guam National Guard, who was at the press conference, said the test kits were "brought by the wholesaler because of the concern that the test kits were not FDA-approved."

He said the seller gave the local wholesaler assurances that the test kits were approved by the Food and Drug Administration, however, it was the FDA for the Philippines and not the U.S.

"The intent is not for confiscation for our internal use, it's for the safety of the health care community and public at large to ensure they have quality products," Esteves said.

He said he is making himself available to the business community, so as businesses may want to purchase items, he'll be able to provide guidelines they can use to ensure they understand what they're purchasing.

Working with the government to help

Sgro said he is working with GMH in the hopes that the hospital connection will stave off any possible confiscation of these gowns and one other supply item he's working to bring in, rubbing alcohol. He said there's a huge gap and he's only trying to help fill it.

"Just recently we had an incident when a priest was administering last rites at the hospital ... and there was a concern that he may have ... caught coronavirus," Sgro said.

Sgro heard about the incident and started asking around. He said he learned that Mercy Nuns also need the PPE. And then he heard of the shortage affecting health care professionals at the public hospital.

Last week, local officials confirmed that 19 health care professionals had caught coronavirus – a majority of them through work. It's unclear exactly how they were infected.

The Guam Federation of Teachers, the local union that also represents nurses, voiced concerns about the lack of PPE, such as masks, face shields, gowns and gloves. And because nurses lacked the equipment, they were treating patients without these protections, a GFT representative said last month.

The declaration of the shortage has been met with generous donations. In the last few weeks, the island has seen a number of donations from private companies and individuals.

But, as one doctor put it, health care professionals are "burning through PPEs quickly" as they're required to don new masks, gloves and other gear to ensure they don't become vectors for the virus between patients.

One nurse said last week that while nurses do take precautions "it's a lot more concerning when we're out of personal protective equipment such as gowns and N95 masks. Some of the nurses resort to using giant trash bags to protect themselves."

Hospital staff members also are running short on cleaning and sanitizing agents, including rubbing alcohol.

Sgro heard about that, too. So he's consulted with pharmacists at GMH and is trying to finalize a deal that would bring a 20-foot container filled with 5-gallon containers of alcohol from the Philippines.

"The manufacturer has all the required certifications," Sgro said. "And I'm just hoping this goes smoothly so we can get the alcohol … and the gowns to these people who need them to do their job."

He added that he's working with a University of Guam lab on "formulas for alcohol" that could serve as an alternative, considering most manufacturers are focused on assisting their communities and jurisdictions first.

Sgro, who is the man credited with coming up with the idea to build a private hospital on Guam to augment the public hospital's capabilities, said he's doing this for the same reason he worked to build the hospital now known as Guam Regional Medical City: "I love my island. And I want to do my part to help."