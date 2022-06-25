Close to 1,000 jobs are up for grabs in a July 1 job fair, bringing together many of Guam's private sector employers that are in desperate need of employees as the economy reopens, Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola said Friday.

It's the largest job fair in 15 years, Dell'Isola said, recalling the 2007 event that also pulled together several employers in one event.

The Governor's Islandwide Job Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 1, at the RIHGA Royal Laguna Guam Resort, formerly the Sheraton, in Tamuning.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"We've heard people say they still don't have a job. I hope they come to this job fair because this is an opportunity for them to explore their options and hopefully find an employer. People have to start wanting to work," Dell'Isola told The Guam Daily Post.

Joe Munoz, operations manager for King Bus Tours, said his company has been having challenges finding bus or truck drivers, but he is hoping that putting out advertisements and participating in a job fair will help get the word out.

He said King Bus Tours is associated with Black Construction Corp., one of the companies taking part in the July 1 job fair.

"I wish to see more young men learning how to drive trucks and buses, and not just learning how to push the buttons. I'm already pushing 70 years old and I would have wanted to pass on the knowledge and skills, but there's not much interest. Guam's trucking business is far behind on this," he said. "Even some who come to us and say they are bus drivers with C or D license, once they get behind the wheels, they are not sure or not know what to do."

'A good start'

More than $808 million in federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance went out to some 30,000 unemployment claims from Guam residents, many of whom are now back to work.

But thousands of jobs still need to be filled, from hotels and restaurants to banks, telecommunications firms and schools, even as a number of residents are looking for jobs, the Labor director said.

Even those with jobs are struggling with the higher cost of gas, food, utilities and other goods, so some are looking for a second or third job.

"If the question is whether we think we'd be able to fill the thousands of job vacancies out there right now, the answer is no. But if we are able to help employers participating in the job fair find the right people for what I believe is close to 1,000 jobs, then that is a good start," Dell'Isola said.

Being able to bring together close to 70 employers in one place – from manufacturing to service industry – is a sign that things are looking up, he said.

"Employers are concerned that they won't be able to get the employees they need, now that tourists and flights are coming back and the economy is opening up again," he said. "Some hotels need hundreds of workers each."

Preregistration is not required, but people should at least come prepared with an identification card such as a driver's license and their contact number and address.

Since Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced the job fair Wednesday night in her State of the Island address, the Guam Department of Labor American Job Center has received a lot of inquiries.

The American Job Center contact number is 671-475-7000/1. While not required, anyone who wants to register for the job fair may do so by visiting Hireguam.com. Registration is free and open to all job seekers from all working age brackets.

As of press time Friday, additional employers still were inquiring whether they could participate. There's now a waiting list, the Labor director said.

Nearly all participating employers are from the private sector. The only government of Guam agency at the job fair is the Guam Department of Education, which is in need of teachers, teacher aides and others. Recruiters from different branches of the military also will be there.

The governor said the government wants to support people returning to work, "who are in turn supporting their growing families, their recovering communities, our economy and prosperity."

"We are excited about the opportunities our people have to improve their quality of life and strengthen Guam's future," the governor said in a statement. "The tools to succeed in promising careers are available through this collaborative fair and associated training programs."

Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, in a statement, said the administration is "working to create a stronger future for Guam's families by empowering people to join the workforce through a range of rich opportunities."

"This fair will have professional on-site application assistance, training programs, hiring managers and recruiters," he said. "It will also serve as a one-stop shop for job seekers to explore a diverse offering of job industries and sectors all in one location."

Participating companies

Here are some of the companies participating, plus a waiting list:

Service

• Pepper Lunch

• Ajisen

• Kracked Egg

• International Dining Concepts

• California Pizza Kitchen

• Capricciosa

• Beachin' Shrimp

• Ban Thai

• Pika's

• McDonald's

• Global/Guam Food Services

• Ruby Tuesday

• King's

• Guampak

• Citadel

• Protection Concepts Unlimited

• G4S

• DZSP

• JJ Global

• PHRS

• Fish Eye

• Advance Management

Construction

• Black Construction Corp.

• Catalyst Construction dba Catcon

• Fargo Pacific Inc.

• Pacific Unlimited Inc.

• Sumitomo Mitsui Const. Co. Ltd.

• BME & Sons Inc.

• Islands Mechanical Contractor

• Landscape Management Systems Inc.

• Pacific Federal Management Inc.

• Core Tech International

• Hawaiian Rock Products

Heavy equipment

• Morrico Equipment (AK)

Retail

• A/C Sales

• Pay-Less Markets

• Crowns

Ship repair

• Guam Shipyard

• Cabras Marine

Manufacturing

• Island Equipment

Finance

• Bank of Guam

• BankPacific

Insurance

• AM Insurance

Motor vehicle dealers

• AutoSpot

• Cars Plus

• Atkins Kroll Inc.

• Sixt Rent A Car

• Triple J

Telecommunications

• Docomo Pacific

• IT&E

• GTA

Gas

• IP&E

• SPPC

Hotel and lodging

• Dusit Thani Guam Resort

• Lotte Hotel Guam

• RIHGA Royal Laguna Guam Resort

• Hilton Guam Resort & Spa

• Hotel Nikko Guam

• Hyatt Regency Guam

• Pacific Islands Club

• Westin Resort Guam

• Fujita Resorts

Health care

• Guam Regional Medical City

Government of Guam

• Guam Department of Education

Military recruiters

• Army National Guard

• Army

• Army Reserve

• Navy

• Marines