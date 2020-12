The Department of Revenue and Taxation has processed 1,040 refund checks this week for the 2019 tax year.

The checks total approximately $2.3 million and were being mailed this week by the Department of Administration.

Some of the checks will be garnished to repay government debts.

The tax refunds are for error-free returns filed on or before June 12, 2020.

For inquiries, contact Rev and Tax via the Contact Us section of its website or at pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.