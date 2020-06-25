1,117 sign petition expressing frustration with federal cockfighting ban

More than 1,100 residents have signed a petition appealing to Douglas Domenech, the assistant secretary of insular and international affairs at the U.S. Department of the Interior, regarding the ban on cockfighting enacted through the 2018 Farm Bill, a federal law.

Cockfighting became illegal on Guam and other U.S. territories following the signing of the 2018 Farm Bill into law.

Anyone exporting or importing fighting roosters faces felony-level criminal charges.

The petition is similar to one circulated earlier this year. The first petition was dated Jan. 1, while the new petition is dated June 22. While the people behind the first petition were unnamed at the time, this new version was shared by the Office of the Speaker.

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes also wrote to Congresswoman Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon, representative to Puerto Rico, expressing support for H.R. 1899, which repeals the section of law extending the ban to the territories. Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas and representatives from other territories are co-sponsors to the bill. The last action on it took place in March 2019, when it was referred to the Subcommittee on Livestock and Foreign Agriculture.

"As of today, over 1,100 people on Guam have signed a letter to (Domenech), stating their frustration and the injustice of the provision of the 2018 Farm Bill. We are grateful for your introduction of H.R. 1189 to address the injustice of this undemocratic ban on cockfighting in the territories, another example in the long line of federal actions in the territories without the consent of the U.S. Citizens that reside therein," Barnes wrote in part.

The Animal Wellness Action, which has been working to expose illegal cockfighting in the United States, has stated that over a two-year period – from 2017 to 2019 – Department of Agriculture records show around 8,800 birds were illegally shipped from the U.S. mainland to Guam. The animal rights group sought the records under the Freedom of Information Act.