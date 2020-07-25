$1.1M in tax refunds mailed out

Hundreds of island residents will be getting some form of relief with the announcement from The Department of Administration that $1.1 million in 2019 tax refunds will be mailed out this week.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation has processed error-free refunds that were filed on or before Feb. 1.

The checks total approximately $1,118,559 and include refunds garnished to repay government debts for error-free returns filed.

This comes as a much-needed respite, with more than 30,000 residents filing unemployment claims and most island businesses opening on a limited scale due to COVID-19. While the island was placed in PCOR3 Monday, many are still struggling to find ground after much of the economy came to a standstill when the island was placed on lockdown in mid-March.