$1.1M in tax refunds mailed out

2019 REFUNDS: The Department of Revenue and Taxation will mail tax refund checks this week. Post file photo

Hundreds of island residents will be getting some form of relief with the announcement from The Department of Administration that  $1.1 million in 2019 tax refunds will be mailed out this week.

The Department of Revenue and Taxation has processed error-free refunds that were filed on or before Feb. 1.

The checks total approximately $1,118,559 and include refunds garnished to repay government debts for error-free returns filed.

This comes as a much-needed respite, with more than 30,000 residents filing unemployment claims and most island businesses opening on a limited scale due to COVID-19. While the island was placed in PCOR3 Monday, many are still struggling to find ground after much of the economy came to a standstill when the island was placed on lockdown in mid-March.

