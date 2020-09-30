$1,200 relief checks proposed

If the restarted pandemic relief talks between Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the White House lead to a deal, Guam residents could see another round of $1,200-per-person direct assistance, $600 a week in unemployment aid and relief for restaurants and other businesses.

They resumed discussions over a possible economic relief bill as Democrats offered a $2.2 trillion package and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin immediately engaged in talks, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

Pelosi and Mnuchin spoke Monday evening and agreed to talk again Wednesday Guam time, according to Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill, as reported by The Washington Post.

The talks are building on the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions, or HEROES, Act that the House of Representatives approved in May.

Among other things, the bill would:

• provide additional direct payments of up to $1,200 per individual and $500 for each dependent child;

• expand paid sick days, family and medical leave, unemployment compensation, nutrition and food assistance programs, housing assistance, and payments to farmers;

• modify and expand the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides loans and grants to small businesses and nonprofit organizations;

• establish a fund to award grants for employers to provide pandemic premium pay for essential workers;

• expand several tax credits and deductions;

• provide funding and establish requirements for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing;

• eliminate cost-sharing for COVID-19 treatments;

• extend and expand the moratorium on certain evictions and foreclosures; and

• require employers to develop and implement infectious disease exposure control plans.

The HEROES Act failed to get the U.S. Senate's support at the first attempt.

Senate Republicans and Mnuchin have also said $2.2 trillion is too much to spend, but Mnuchin has said he is open to negotiations, according to The Washington Post.

The American Federation of Teachers had urged the Senate to pass the legislation, stating that in addition to the normal funding, America’s schools would require at least an additional $116.5 billion, or $1.2 million for the average school, to meet the public health, well-being and instructional needs of students, teachers and school staff in order to reopen safely.

"This investment would cover instructional staff, some form of hybrid distance learning, before- and after-school care, transportation, personal protective equipment, cleaning and health supplies, health staffing, custodial and cleaning staff, meeting children’s social and emotional needs, and additional academic support for students," according to the union.

Mnuchin has said his priorities in a new round of spending would be aid for small businesses and children, among others. He has also talked about providing more assistance to the airline industry and approving another round of stimulus checks, The Washington Post reported.