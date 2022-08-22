Some $1.2 million was approved for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Overpayment Waivers by the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration.

According to a release from the Office of the Governor of Guam, more than $8 million in PUA waivers have been approved since the U.S. Department of Labor first granted Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero’s request to ease the guidelines for waiver of overpayments.

“Our administration continues to work diligently on waiving all nonfraudulent PUA overpayments, so those who received these funds during their time of need will not have to worry about repayment,” said Leon Guerrero. “I especially want to thank U.S. Department of Labor Deputy Secretary Julie Su, with whom Guam Department of Labor Director Dave Dell’Isola and I met during my trip to Washington, D.C. The secretary is a strong partner and friend to Guam, who helped make the waiver process as easy as possible.”

“With the success of the Government of Guam Relief Center and continued approvals of PUA overpayment waivers, we remain committed to pursuing every opportunity to provide financial assistance for our community,” said Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio. “As many PUA recipients return to work or avail of the job training boot camps we’ve invested in, our administration looks forward to leveraging our federal partnerships to further strengthen our road to recovery.”

The Guam Department of Labor (GDOL) continues to review submitted waiver applications for approval, the release stated.

For more information contact GDOL at 671-475-7500/7501 or pua.waivers@dol.guam.gov.