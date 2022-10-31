The Department of Revenue and Taxation processed 339 current-year tax refunds totaling more than $1.2 million, covering error-free returns filed on or before Oct. 10, the Office of the Governor announced in a press release.

The batch was paid either by checks, which have been mailed, or through electronic fund transfers. According to Adelup, tax refunds on average are being paid within two weeks of filing a tax return.

Residents who elected to receive their refund through a direct deposit will notice a $0 transaction in their bank accounts, the press release stated.

Residents seeking more information on their refund status can contact the DRT Call Center at 671-635-1840/1841/1813, use its Contact Us section on myguamtax.com or email pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.