$1.3 million in tax refunds released

About 431 tax refunds for 2021 and prior years, totaling more than $1.3 million, were paid out Sept. 1, the Office of the Governor stated in a press release. The refunds were for error-free returns filed on or before Aug. 20. Recipients either had their checks mailed or were paid through direct deposit, Adelup said in the release.

"Refunds paid to date total $187.1 million, of which, approximately $161.2 million (86%) were for tax year 2021. Refund payments continue to be processed weekly and now within two weeks of filing," Adelup stated in the release.

The August Tax Refund Status Report is pending, but, as of the July report, about 2,872 tax refunds for years 2020 and prior had been processed and were still awaiting payment.

Meanwhile, for the upcoming 2022 tax year, the fiscal year 2023 budget bill draws out about $62.8 million for tax refunds.