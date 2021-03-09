Guam's 1,300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccine arrived on March 8, according to a Tuesday night report from the Joint Information Center.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services ordered the vaccines on March 2. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the J&J/Janssen vaccine on Feb. 27, JIC reported. According to the CDC, the J&J/Janssen vaccine is a single-dose viral vector vaccine that is administered intramuscularly in deltoid muscle in adults 18 years of age or older.

The JIC press release doesn't state when the J&J/Janssen vaccines will be administered. However, the committee that defines the phases of the island's vaccination plan, including who is included in each phase, said senior citizens and the island's homeless population will be the initial targets.

Vaccination committee

The Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee met today, Tuesday, and approved the expansion of eligibility of the COVID-19 vaccine to adults age 50 and older effective Monday, March 15, the JIC press release states. The VAPPC also officially expanded eligibility of the COVID-19 vaccine to the prison population as wards of the state, effective immediately.

Although no additional action was taken, members acknowledged requests to add the following to vaccination eligibility:

• employees in financial institutions;

• food and beverage employees;

• first line food suppliers;

• instructors in non-academic settings;

• media; and

• teams representing Guam in international competition.

These discussions were tabled to the VAPPC’s next meeting, which is tentatively scheduled for Monday, March 15.