1,300 Moderna vaccine doses arrive on Guam

The Department of Public Health and Social Services has received its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine doses, which arrived early Sunday morning and are now being stored in a secure location, the Joint Information Center announced.

DPHSS received a total of 1,300 doses, which will fully immunize 650 individuals. Moderna's vaccine requires two shots for each person.

Vaccine policy meeting

The government of Guam's Vaccine and Antiviral Prioritization Policy Committee will hold its third virtual meeting at 4 p.m. today. The committee will continue discussions about prioritizing vaccinations for Phase 1b and any new COVID-19 vaccine-related developments since they last met on Dec. 21.

One new case of COVID-19 was identified out of 94 tests performed on Saturday.

To date, there have been a total of 7,270 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 121 deaths, 406 cases in active isolation and 6,743 not in active isolation.

Guam's COVID Area Risk score was 1.3.