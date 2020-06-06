1,300 relief checks processed

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation announced Friday that the agency processed 1,300 checks for Guam taxpayers under the Economic Impact Program.

The checks, $1,200 for individuals to $2,400 or more for couples, plus $500 for child dependents, amounted to $2.07 million, Rev and Tax stated.

Altogether, Rev and Tax had processed approximately 65,000 EIP check payments totaling about $119.95 million, the department stated. This represents about 89% of the estimated $134.8 million which was approved by the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Treasury, according to Rev and Tax.

In line with the CARES Act, Rev and Tax will continue to process EIP payments through December 2020.

All EIP checks were transmitted to the Treasurer of Guam for mailing. You can find DRT’s FAQ on the Guam EIP in the COVID-19 section of the DRT website at https://www.guamtax.com/.

Rev and Tax recommends e-mailing general questions regarding the Guam EIP to guameip@revtax.guam.gov.