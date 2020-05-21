Around 7 a.m., an hour before food distribution at the Guam Department of Education’s Piti warehouse was set to begin, a line of cars had already formed as families took time to get some of the food to help them through tough times.

“We just need the food assistance,” said Carlito Samson and his wife, who were in line during the first day of the food distribution effort. “It’s bad now because we don’t have work and this will help a lot.”

Officials distributed food commodities on Wednesday for about 1,400 households, according to GDOE spokesperson Isa Baza.

A total of 5,000 bags of commodities will be given out between this and next week.

GDOE is running the distribution site using food items provided and paid for by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Nutrition Service.

The Emergency Food Assistance Program allows for the distribution of commodities in a disaster. The distribution will continue from 7 to 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, except on holidays.

“A big thanks to them because they are risking their lives to work for us and it’s good the government is giving us help, too,” said one man who showed up early to take advantage of the donation. “We are just trying to stay inside and stay safe until this goes away.”

Families received a 10-pound box of fresh fruits or vegetables, including apples and oranges, as well as juices, beans, rice, canned fruits, sauces, tuna, salmon, pork, beef and chicken.

Every family who has been impacted by COVID-19 is eligible to receive the set package of food.

“We are just going to help out the family and bring them some food,” said Yvonne Matanane. “It’s going to help out with the expenses at home.”

On Wednesday morning, hundreds of people were guided by the dozens of GDOE staff and Guam Police Department officers directing the flow from Marine Corps Drive.

Baza thanks the families for their patience as GDOE works through traffic and other issues for future distributions. She added they're asking drivers to slow down while at the distribution site.

Drivers are also reminded to pop their trunks open so staff can quickly and safely place the items in their vehicles.

“We are glad to get this going and we are looking to continue to improve this week and next week,” she said.