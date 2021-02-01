$1.4M for Guam's homeless programs

Guam is receiving $1.4 million in federal funds to help local homeless programs.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded a total of $2.5 billion to state and territory agencies. HUD's Continuum of Care grants will provide critically needed support to 6,597 local programs on the front lines of serving individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

HUD's Continuum of Care grant funding supports an array of interventions designed to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness, particularly those living in places not meant for habitation and those located in sheltering programs or at imminent risk of experiencing homelessness.

Guam's allotment will fund eight programs run by the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, according to accompanying documents:

• Coordinated entry system (provides a process for conducting comprehensive entries of housing and services needs for individuals and families): $53,021.

• DV Bonus (provides housing and support services for victims of domestic violence): $187,729.

• GU-500 Continuum of Care planning project application: $50,044.

• Guma Mami bonus: $110,274.

• Guma Manhoben (rapid rehousing program serving individuals and families who are homeless): $134,888.

• Homeless Management Information System: $117,146.

• Housing First Rental Assistance Program Expansion (tenant-based rental assistance program): $554,034.

• Y Jahame Permanent Housing Program Expansion (permanent supportive housing for chronic homeless individuals and families): $194,591.

Streamlined process

Due to the pandemic, the funding renews grants for existing programs, according to the press release. This process was dramatically streamlined because communities have been and will continue to be consumed with COVID-19 response and have limited capacity to participate in the traditional Continuum of Care competition.

"HUD wants to ensure that thousands of local homeless assistance providers continue to receive federal funds needed to provide stable housing for people experiencing homelessness during these trying times," said acting HUD Secretary Matt Ammon. "Renewing these grants not only offers relief to our local partners but it allows Continuums of Care to continue their work to end homelessness and help keep our most vulnerable neighbors off the streets."

Each year, HUD serves more than a million people through emergency shelter and transitional and permanent housing programs.

"We are excited about the opportunity to provide funding without diverting the attention of communities from the vital work of preventing, preparing for and responding to the pandemic," said James Arthur Jemison, principal deputy assistant secretary for Community Planning and Development.

