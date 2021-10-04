Just three days after making them available, Guam recorded 1,552 booster or additional doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine administered on Sunday.

That's an increase of 572 doses reported from the day prior. Eighteen residents received an additional dose of the Moderna vaccine, according to data released by the Joint Information Center.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 preventive medicine currently available that has been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration to be used as a booster shot. The government of Guam is affording eligible residents who had a normal immune response to the first two doses of the vaccine the chance to receive a free booster dose.

According to JIC, the following groups of people are eligible for a booster shot of the Pfizer vaccine, if they have received both initial doses already and it has been six months or more since the second dose:

• Anyone 65 years or older;

• Anyone 18 years or older with underlying medical conditions;

• Anyone 18 or older with an elevated risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to their living setting or occupation, including health care workers, law enforcement officials, teachers and school support staff, university faculty, day care employees, food service workers and grocery store clerks.

Appointments at the University of Guam Calvo Field House for a booster shot can be made at tinyurl.com/vaxguam. Walk-ins are accepted, but residents should be prepared for longer wait times.

110 new cases

Also on Sunday, JIC reported a preliminary count of 110 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of 969 tests done Oct. 2. Additional results will be reported today, pending analysis and submissions from other clinics.

There were 3,792 COVID-19 cases in active isolation as of Sunday, 49 of which are in local hospitals. Of those hospitalized, 13 are being treated in intensive care units, according to JIC.