1,580 tax refunds released

The government of Guam will mail 1,580 tax refund checks this week for the 2019 tax year.

The checks total approximately $4.2 million but some refunds might contain smaller amounts because of garnishments to repay government debts such as hospital bills, court fines or traffic tickets.

The tax refund checks are for error-free returns filed on or before Feb. 23, 2020, according to the Department of Revenue and Taxation.

Economic Impact Payment

Rev and Tax has also processed Economic Impact Payment program checks totaling about $200,769. Altogether, for the months of April through October 2020, Rev and Tax had processed 81,786 EIP program payments totaling about $144 million. This was funded under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.

This represents about 96% of the total funding received from the U.S. Treasury for EIP payments of $1,200 for each adult and $500 for each dependent child.

Rev and Tax must receive individual income tax returns by Oct. 15, 2020, for filers to be eligible for the EIP.

Anyone who files their 2018 or 2019 income tax return after Oct. 15, 2020, will not be considered for the advanced EIP. However, these taxpayers may avail themselves of the EIP upon filing of their 2020 Guam Individual Income Tax Return, Rev and Tax stated.

For inquiries, contact pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.