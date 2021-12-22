Some $1.5 billion in federal funding that Guam expects to partly fund the construction of a new hospital and other safety net programs won't happen, at least not soon, after President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better plan came to a grinding halt.

For Guam, this means hitting a snag on the extension of the Supplemental Security Income program to the island, and less Medicaid funding, among other things.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, whose vote is crucial to pass the massive package, on Sunday announced he would not support the bill's current version, effectively killing the measure for now. There's uncertainty over whether it could be resurrected.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Tuesday said she's hopeful the bill will pass eventually, but, if not, she said the Guam Legislature already has given her authorization to borrow money for the new hospital, among other things.

The governor is relying on the Build Back Better bill's enactment to fund at least $345 million of the new Guam hospital construction.

A new hospital could cost about $800 million to build.

The governor also is setting aside $220 million in American Rescue Plan funding for the new hospital's construction.

However, the U.S. Treasury has not issued final guidance whether Guam can indeed use the ARP funds to build a new hospital. The governor said she's hopeful after her recent personal visit with the U.S. Treasury.

"The plan to build a hospital moves on, the financing authorization is there through the Legislature, so we’ll just have to look at other capital market investment and funds to make it happen," the governor told reporters at the University of Guam Calvo Field House COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

She said her administration will continue to work with the departments of the Interior, Defense and Commerce to get more funds and grants.

Besides the ARP money and other pandemic relief and recovery funds, Guam is anticipating $193 million from the infrastructure package that Congress passed recently, but that money won't be used for hospital construction.

If the Build Back Better package is dead for good, it means there will be no expansion of the child tax credit, no universal prekindergarten for 3- to 4-year-olds, no health insurance for millions of low-income Americans, and no fresh funding for clean energy initiatives, among other things.

In defense of Aguon

The governor also told reporters she's in support of the nearly $71,000 salary for the above-step recruitment for Krisinda C. Aguon, who's expected to move from the Department of Youth Affairs to the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

"Now I know that there’s big criticism about Krisinda Aguon, ... and I have to defend my decision to appoint Krisinda in that job. Krisinda is going to be the administrator of the Division of (Children's) Wellness program in Public Health," the governor said.

The governor said there's no "abnormal, irregular, illegal things that are happening - no way," with respect to the above-step recruitment. She noted that practice is "done to provide competent workers to service the public" and retain qualified employees.

"If you read her resume, she is very competent. She has a bachelor of arts (degree) in child care (and) she's worked (with) children," the governor said, taking issue with the criticism of Aguon's salary. "How do we entice our local people to serve the public if we cannot give them the competency value of their work and, if it means giving them above-step, then give them above-step. It's the most logical way to address it."

The new DPHSS Division of Children's Wellness will oversee a critical buildup of locally available early childhood care.