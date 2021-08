Just over $1.5 million in Economic Impact Payment checks will be sent to Guamanians this week.

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation said the payments were processed and transmitted to the Treasurer of Guam on Monday.

The checks are part of the third phase of the EIP 3 Program. According to DRT, from April 10 to Aug. 30, the agency has processed over 86,579 payments totaling $223.1 million.