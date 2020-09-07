$1.5M in federal aid checks processed, mailed

About $1.5 million in Economic Impact Program checks were processed this past week. The checks will go to 1,118 Guam families.

Department of Revenue and Taxation officials also reminded residents of the Oct. 15 deadline for people who don't typically file tax returns, as well as those who have not filed their 2018 and/or 2019 tax returns.

This week's batch of checks brings the total payout for the federally funded program in Guam, since it started in April, to 80,222 payments totaling about $142 million. This represents about 94.5% of the total funding received from the U.S. Treasury, a press release from DRT states.

DRT processes EIP payments on a weekly basis and will continue through Dec. 31. All EIP checks processed are transmitted to the Treasurer of Guam for mailing. The last batch was transmitted Friday.

Deadline for nonfilers

DRT continues to urge all eligible nonfilers to file Form EIP-NF as soon as possible so that they will be able to receive their EIP payments.

Only eligible, Guam Form EIP-NF filers who file by Oct. 15, will be able to receive their payment by Dec. 31. Anyone who files after Oct. 15 will be required to file their 2020 income tax return in order to receive a credit for the Economic Impact Payment.

Deadline for tax filers

DRT must receive individual income tax returns by Oct. 15 to be eligible for the EIP. A "validly filed and processed" Guam Individual Income Tax Return means that DRT will have ample time to determine and validate eligibility.

Anyone who files their 2018 or 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Return after Oct. 15, will not be considered for the advance EIP. However, these taxpayers may avail themselves of the EIP upon filing of their 2020 Guam Individual Income Tax Return.

Where's your check?

If you have filed but haven't received an EIP check, it may be due to one of the following:

• Issues relating to an incorrect mailing address.

• Issues relating to a mismatched Social Security number.

• Issues related to eligibility requirements such as the income threshold or when someone has claimed you as a dependent.

• Improper use of the nonfiler claim form when required to file an income tax return for either or for both 2018 and 2019.

• Issues related to an income tax return filed late for tax year 2018. Keep in mind that the deadline for tax year 2019 was extended to July 15.

Taxpayers or nonfilers can check the status of their EIP payments on DRT's EIP CARES Lookup Portal at www.myguamtax.com. Taxpayers/nonfilers must register at the Individual Login section of the website in order to check on their payment status.

DRT's FAQ on the Guam EIP can be found in the COVID-19 section of the DRT website at https://www.guamtax.com.

DRT's call center numbers are 635-1840/41/42/57 and 635-7603/04/06.

Due to high call volumes, however, DRT recommends emailing general questions regarding the Guam EIP to guameip@revtax.guam.gov.