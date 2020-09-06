$1.5M in federal economic recovery checks processed, mailed

About $1.5 million in Economic Impact Program checks were processed this past week. The checks will go to 1,118 families.

Department of Revenue and Taxation officials also reminded residents of Oct. 15 deadline for people who don’t typically file tax returns as well as those who have not yet filed the 2018 and/or 2019 taxes.

This past week’s batch, brings the total payout for the federally-funded program since it started in April, to 80,222 EIP Program payments totaling about $142 million.

This represents about 94.5% of the total funding received from the U.S. Treasury, the press release states.

DRT processes EIP Program payments on a weekly basis and will continue through Dec. 31, 2020 in line with . All EIP Program checks processed are transmitted to the Treasurer of Guam for mailing. The last batch was transmitted on Friday, Sept. 4.

Guam DRT continues to urge all eligible non-filers to file their Forms EIP-NF as quickly as possible so that they will be able to receive their EIP Program payment.

Deadline for non-filers

Only eligible, Guam Form EIP-NF filers who file by Oct. 15, 2020, by all filing mechanisms allowed by Guam DRT, will be able to receive their payments by Dec. 31, 2020. Anyone who files after Oct. 15, 2020 will be required to file their 2020 income tax return in order to receive a credit for the Economic Impact Payment.

Deadline for tax filers

DRT must receive your Individual Income Tax Returns by Oct. 15, 2020 to be eligible for the EIP. Based on the EIP Program, a “validly filed and processed” Guam Individual Income Tax Return means that DRT is provided ample time to determine and validate eligibility.

Anyone who files their 2018 or 2019 Guam Individual Income Tax Return after Oct. 15, 2020 will not be considered for the advanced EIP. However, these taxpayers may avail of the EIP upon filing of their 2020 Guam Individual Income Tax Return.

Where’s your check?

If you have filed but haven’t received an EIP check, it may be due to one of the following:

• Issues relating to an incorrect mailing address.

• Issues relating to a mismatched social security number.

• Issues related to eligibility requirements such as the income threshold or when someone has claimed you as a dependent.

• Improper use of the Non-filer claim form when required to file an Income Tax Return for either or for both 2018 and 2019.

• Issues related to a late-filed Income Tax Return for tax year 2018. Keep in mind that tax year 2019 was extended to July 15, 2020.

Taxpayers or non-filers can check the status of their EIP Program payment on DRT’s EIP CARES Lookup Portal at www.myguamtax.com. Taxpayers/non-filers must register at the Individual Login section of the website in order to check on their payment status.

You can find DRT’s FAQ on the Guam EIP Program in the COVID-19 section of the DRT website at https://www.guamtax.com/.

DRT’s call center numbers are 635-1840/41/42/57 and 635-7603/04/06.

Due to high call volumes, however, DRT recommends e-mailing general questions regarding the Guam EIP Program to guameip@revtax.guam.gov.