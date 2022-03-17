Peter F. Rivera had a total thyroid removal in early 2019, only to be told a few weeks after the surgery that there was no cancer found in his thyroid.

Some three years after the alleged unnecessary surgery, Rivera is suing the U.S. government for negligence and professional malpractice.

Rivera, in his March 11 lawsuit filed in federal court through attorney Jeffrey Cook, said he underwent a total thyroid removal at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Jan. 7, 2019.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

More than two weeks later, on Jan. 24, a hospital doctor told him that the final laboratory results from the specimen taken during the surgery were analyzed "and there was no cancer found" in his thyroid.

Rivera said in his lawsuit that U.S. Naval Hospital Guam medical staff negligently and carelessly breached the duty of care to him as a patient by:

• Failing to take reasonable steps to establish a correct diagnosis.

• Performing unnecessary total thyroid removal surgery.

• Failing to properly examine or accurately diagnose him before performing surgery.

• Performing surgery with limited medical indications for it.

• Negligently referring him to unnecessary surgery.

Rivera cited six other ways the defendant allegedly breached its duty of care.

"As a direct and (proximate) result of the foregoing actions and inactions of USNH Guam's medical staff as described above, plaintiff suffered severe bodily injury resulting (in) pain and suffering, inconvenience, expense of hospitalization, medical care and treatment, disability, physical impairment, mental anguish and the loss of capacity for the enjoyment of life," Rivera's lawsuit said.

He is seeking special and general damages amounting to $1.5 million, along with reasonable fees and costs, and other relief deemed just and proper.

A year prior to filing a lawsuit, Rivera filed a $1.5 million claim with U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

The hospital denied Rivera's claims on Sept. 13, 2021, Rivera's lawsuit said, so he sued in federal court.