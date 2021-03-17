Another round of the second batch of economic impact payment checks authorized by Congress has been completed. The Department of Revenue and Taxation announced Tuesday that 2,403 checks totaling approximately $1.6 million were transmitted to be mailed this week.

March 19 is the last date that EIP 2 checks can be cut. All remaining valid claims will be credited on a resident’s 2020 tax return. This benefit, called a Rebate Recovery Credit, could increase the amount of a tax refund, or lower an income tax liability. To date, more than 75,000 checks totaling more than $78.8 million have been paid for EIP 2, according to Rev and Tax.

Residents can find more information, including the status of their stimulus check, at myguamtax.com, or by reaching out to DRT’s call center at 635-1840/41/42/57 and 635-7603/04/06. The department recommends emailing general questions regarding the Guam EIP Program to guameip@revtax.guam.gov, due to high call volumes.