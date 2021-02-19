$1.7B in federal aid projected for Guam in 2021

Guam could be getting at least $1.7 billion in additional federal pandemic aid this year, more than the revised estimate of $1.1 billion it received in 2020 based on multiple data sources, economist Claret Ruane said on Thursday.

With revised numbers, the state of Guam's economy in 2020 was worse than earlier estimated.

Guam's economy declined by as much as 27% to 28%, based on revised estimates from a team of University of Guam researchers, Ruane told the Guam Women's Chamber of Commerce.

That's higher than the earlier estimates of an economic decline of as much as 18.9%, as of December.

That's because Guam did not get the full $1.6 billion in anticipated aid, but only about $1.1 billion.

About $500 million of the $924 million in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance was released and used, Ruane said.

But just the same, Guam's economy would have been in a much worse situation had it not received more than $1 billion in 2020, and another $1.7 billion or more in 2021, Ruane and fellow UOG professor Leila Kabigting said.

Before the pandemic, Guam was a $6 billion-a-year economy, according to Ruane, a UOG economics professor.

"We might be looking at a 9% decline to a 27% or 28% decline, so that's the first update," Ruane said of the 2020 economic report.

Good, bad news

With more federal aid on the way this year, Guam stands to have a better chance of surviving the second year of the pandemic, Ruane said.

But it's both good news and bad, because this kind of support is "not going to be forever."

"We need to find a way to do this ourselves. Hopefully, by the time the pandemic is over, we're back to being the strong economy that we could be," she said.

Moreover, providing relief and economic stimulus money has come at the expense of increasing the national debt.

"For better or worse, for Guam, we are fortunate that our economy is being kept afloat but this is happening because of the federal money for which the U.S. government is getting in debt," Ruane said.

Ruane touched on Guam's political status, and the benefits and costs of the island's relationship with the United States.

"It's not always about the money but certainly during this time of need, we actually need stimulus and get our economy going. At least personally, I'm thankful that we are receiving this assistance," Ruane said.

Where it comes from

The $1.7 billion estimated federal aid for calendar year 2021, Ruane said, includes benefits that Guam has recently started receiving under the extended federal pandemic relief package signed in December 2020 under the Trump administration.

This includes the $600 stimulus check and more PUA coming in.

It also includes those from the proposed $1.9 trillion relief package under the Biden administration that Del. Michael San Nicolas said would pass.

The latest package also has direct checks to taxpayers, rent and mortgage relief, aid to businesses, more unemployment benefits, and about $661 million in direct relief for the government of Guam.

That's much bigger than the nearly $118 million that GovGuam received in direct relief in 2020.

Other factors that were not previously included but will play a positive impact on Guam's economy this year were a $350 million increase in the Guam portion of the National Defense Authorization Act for 2021, and the increased access to foreign labor under the H-2B visa program for civilian and military projects, Ruane said.

As for 2021 economic forecasts, Ruane said it's still "too early to tell."

Warning on diversification

As for economic diversification, Ruane cautioned that Guam needs to make sure these new industries are "truly and genuinely have the capacity to grow and support this economy and not have to rely on government subsidies" for a long time.

Just like a parent, the government would want to see a child or a business "grow to take care of themselves" and "not be an infant forever."

The pandemic closed businesses temporarily and permanently, resulting in lost jobs and taxes. But Ruane said there's a "mixed picture," with government data showing more business licenses were released than canceled.

"But I also want to caution that make sure that these entrepreneurial moves are happening because of some genuine opportunity to do business and not as a coping mechanism of people who lost their work and now becoming, running their own business just to get by," she said.

Ruane and Kabigting thanked the whole UOG team that worked on the 2020 economic report, which provided a picture of what happened to the Guam economy in 2020, when COVID-19 reached the island.

The team comprised of faculty, students, and alumni from the UOG School of Business and Public Administration.

Ruane encourages everyone to continue to "buy local and produce local even better."

One research topic she's trying to explore on customer service during the pandemic is whether one would prefer to work with someone who is competent or nice, if the person can't be both.

Nevertheless, what GovGuam or the whole of Guam does with the anticipated $1.7 billion in pandemic relief will help determine what 2021 would be.