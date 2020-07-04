$1.7M in EIP checks processed Friday

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation on Friday processed 1,052 Economic Impact Payment, or EIP, checks totaling about $1.7 million.

Between April and July 2020, the department processed 69,950 economic impact payments totaling about $127.73 million. This represents about 95% of the estimated $134.8 million which was approved by the Internal Revenue Service and U.S. Treasury.

Rev and Tax stated it is processing Economic Impact Payment checks on a weekly basis.

All Economic Impact Payment checks processed are transmitted to the Treasurer of Guam for mailing. The last batch was transmitted on Thursday.

In line with the federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, Rev and Tax will continue to process economic impact payments through Dec. 31.

Consistent with the IRS, DRT urges all eligible who didn't file tax returns to file their Forms EIP-NF (Economic Impact Payment for Non-filers) as quickly as possible, so that they will be able to receive their Economic Impact Payment checks.

Only eligible EIP-NF filers who file by Oct. 15, by all filing mechanisms allowed by DRT, will be able to receive their payments by Dec. 31. Anyone who files after Oct. 15 will be required to file their 2020 income tax return in order to receive a credit for the Economic Impact Payment.

Retirees, veterans need to file form

Rev and Tax is launching the "Plus $500 Push" for Social Security, Railroad Retirement and Veterans Affairs benefits recipients who have not already received their EIP and have not filed an income tax return or a non-filer form. The Internal Revenue Service has provided Rev and Tax with information on these recipients and Rev and Tax will use that information to process payments.

Each recipient will receive $1,200, and in order to add the $500 per eligible child amount to these payments, Rev and Tax needs the dependent information before the payments are issued. Otherwise, the payment will be $1,200 and, by law, the additional $500 per eligible child will be paid in association with a tax return filing for tax year 2020, the department added.

The deadline for the filing of Form EIP-NF, in order for Social Security, Railroad Retirement and Veterans Affairs benefits recipients who have not already received their EIP and who have not filed an income tax return or non-filer form to claim their eligible dependents is July 24. Form EIP-NF must be filed online at the Rev and Tax website at www.myguamtax.com in order for these payments to be processed to include any additional dependents.

Basis for EIP processing

The Economic Impact Payment is based on validly filed and processed 2019 Guam individual income tax returns, and if an individual has not filed one, or if the individual filed and Rev and Tax has not processed it at the time of certification of EIP to be paid, but has a validly filed and processed 2018 Guam individual income tax return, then Rev and Tax shall determine based on a validly filed and processed 2018 Guam individual income tax return.

Rev and Tax worked to ensure that the language "validly filed and processed" was approved by the IRS and the U.S. Treasury so that Guam residents would be able to receive their EIP as soon as possible, according to Rev and Tax.

Had this language not been included, Rev and Tax has stated it would have been able to pay only a fraction of what it was able to pay. This would have resulted in thousands of Guam residents potentially waiting up to several months before receiving their Economic Impact Payment.

Reasons for delay

The following are potential reasons you may not have received your EIP if you have already filed a tax return:

incorrect mailing address

mismatched Social Security number

eligibility requirements such as the income threshold or when someone has claimed you as a dependent

improper use of the non-filer claim form when required to file an income tax return for either or for both 2018 and 2019

late-filed income tax return for tax year 2018. Tax year 2019 was extended to July 15, 2020

All Guam residents are required to file with the Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation. Residents of Guam should not use the non-filer portal on the IRS website.

Learn more

Go to www.myguamtax.com. Taxpayers/non-filers must register at the Individual Login section of the website in order to check on their payment status.

Call center numbers are 635-1840/41/42/57 and 635-7603/04/06.

Due to high call volumes, Rev and Tax recommends emailing general questions regarding the Economic Impact Payment to guameip@revtax.guam.gov.