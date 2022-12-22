The $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package recently unveiled by federal lawmakers permanently increases the Medicaid Federal Matching Assistance Percentage for Guam.

Del. Michael San Nicolas celebrated the inclusion, which comes shortly before his term as Guam's sole representative in Congress ends.

“We are so grateful to our colleagues that we can now have Medicaid for Guam permanently fixed as we conclude our service to the people,” San Nicolas stated in a release.

The FMAP represents the percentage share of Medicaid expenses paid for by the federal government. It has been historically set at 55% federal and 45% local for Guam.

However, since fiscal year 2020, the FMAP had been temporarily set to 83% federal. The U.S. Virgin Islands, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and American Samoa also have had their federal Medicaid match set to this percentage.

Following some extensions in stopgap federal funding measures, the increased FMAP is now set to expire Dec. 23.

The expiration would lead to the so-called Medicaid cliff, a reversion to the old FMAP that could cause a shortfall worth millions of dollars for the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

The fiscal 2023 omnibus spending bill does away with the expiration deadline, leaving the FMAP at the increased 83% federal share indefinitely. The bill also strikes out the word “temporary” in the header for that section of law. This change applies to Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands, the CNMI and American Samoa.

Puerto Rico, which has its FMAP set at 76% federal, will receive about a five-year extension under the omnibus bill.

States and territories, including Guam, also enjoy an additional 6.2% in federal FMAP coverage as a result of the federal COVID-19 public health emergency. Under current law, the additional coverage is to expire on the last day of the quarter in which the federal emergency ends.

The omnibus bill would definitively set that end date to Dec. 31, 2023, and reduce the 6.2% coverage on a quarterly basis, until it reaches 1.5% on Oct. 1, 2023.

San Nicolas also stated that he was able to secure $1.4 million in the omnibus bill to go to the Guam Livestock Co-op for the funding of a custom slaughterhouse for the island, according to the release. The delegate was able to secure funding for the Guam Fisherman's Co-op in last year's omnibus bill and he was pleased to be able to continue to build on “Guam sustainability, resiliency and economic diversity with an emphasis on feeding our people,” the release added.

“As our congressional service comes to an end, we reflect fondly on these final components coming into place for our people; a Fisherman's Co-Op facility and a Livestock Co-Op Slaughterhouse will no longer be just things we talk about anymore. They will be places for our people to go to get food on the table at more reasonable prices, supporting the livelihood of local fishermen and ranchers, and providing us with the critical staging areas to study and scale these industries to meet and grow demand,” San Nicolas stated.

The 2023 omnibus bill would have to pass by Dec. 23, the expiration of the current temporary federal funding extension, and be sent over to President Joe Biden for signing.