$1.8B in military buildup projects awarded, another $1B next

From fiscal year 2021 through fiscal 2022, the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command has awarded 30 projects worth approximately $1.8 billion, with another $1 billion planned to be awarded in construction contracts next fiscal year as the Guam military buildup nears the peak of construction.

The military buildup's construction is expected to peak between fiscal 2023 and 2025, and primarily is geared toward preparing for the relocation of nearly 5,000 Marines from Okinawa to the developing Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz in Dededo. The relocation is estimated to cost more than $8 billion, with the Japanese government picking up more than $3 billion of the total tab, according to previously issued federal reports.

The update on projects that have been awarded was presented to lawmakers Tuesday as part of the presentation from the last of four panels discussing local and federal efforts involving the military buildup, as well as economic impacts and mitigation updates.

In addition, military officials and lawmakers heard from heads of business groups, a brief from the East-West Center in Honolulu, and from officials of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's administration.

Key commitments for the buildup are grouped into three basic tenets, according to Albert Borja, the NAVFAC Marianas environmental director supporting Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz. These include environmental protection, natural resources conservation and cultural resources protection.

Initiatives include monitoring wells for the controversial live-fire training range.

"Two wells are associated with our live-fire training range complex at Northwest Field, what we call the known distance ranges, ... and then for the multipurpose machine gun range, that's another two wells. So a total of four wells," Borja said.

The wells are completed for the known distance ranges project and are awaiting turnover, but groundwater collection and soil sampling is ongoing.

Wells for the machine gun range remain in the construction process.

"We've done our analysis under the National Environmental Protection Act, in terms of our concern with lead metal, which is the primary constituent of concern at the firing ranges," Borja said, adding that officials believe the lead will "strongly absorb" to the limestone structure of the range and is not anticipated to leave the range.

"These monitoring wells are a precaution that is committed to by the Navy to ensure that whatever studies or evaluations are performed in the future, we have the capability of looking into the groundwater condition, either during operations or when the range has exceeded its lifespan," Borja said.

Sen. Sabina Perez, however, said it was difficult to listen to the mitigation presentation "considering the mitigations fall very short of what we have and what we need to protect."

"As part of the CHamoru people, we've been on this island for over 3,000 years, and to see our cultural sites being erased from our view, ... and also having to hear that there's monitoring wells because of potential contamination of our water resources, ... and this is the resource that we depend upon for living here," the senator said.

"Mitigation was a negotiation between two federal partners. It did not involve any local input. And this is the situation of being a colony of the United States," Perez added.

Lawmakers were allowed to comment, but not ask direct questions during the panel presentations, to the dismay of senators including Sen. Joanne Brown, who said the Legislature would have benefited more from direct engagement.

Lawmakers are able to submit written questions for response, as was done last term.

Following the information briefing, Sen. Telo Taitague issued a release criticizing Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, who oversaw the information briefing as head of the legislative committee on regional affairs and the Guam buildup.

The vice speaker stated at the onset of the information briefing that questions were compiled after a similar presentation during the 35th Guam Legislature. Lawmakers sent eight pages of questions and received 61 pages of answers from Join Region Marianas in 2020.

Barnes said Tuesday that the same would be done to "avoid confusion" and have a record of answers similar to those from the prior hearing.