$1.8M in EIP checks, $3.9M in tax refund checks processed

The Guam Department of Revenue and Taxation has processed 997 Economic Impact Payment, or EIP, checks totaling about $1.8 million earlier this week, the department announced Friday.

Altogether, in nearly five months, from April to August, Rev and Tax has processed 77,211 EIP check payments totaling about $139.26 million.

"This represents about 92.7% of the total funding received from the U.S. Treasury," the department announced.

EIP payments are being processed on a weekly basis and are part of federal funds provided to Guam to help island residents cope with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All EIP checks that have been processed are transmitted to the Treasurer of Guam for mailing. The last batch was transmitted Friday.

In line with the federal CARES Act, Rev and Tax will continue to process EIP payments through Dec. 31.

The payments are based largely on income tax returns. People who didn't file tax returns can still file Forms EIP-NF as quickly as possible so that they will be able to receive their EIP Program payment, the department stated.

Eligible Guam Form EIP-NF filers who file by Oct. 15 will be able to receive their payments by Dec. 31, the department stated.

Anyone who files after Oct. 15 will be required to file a 2020 income tax return in order to receive a credit for the Economic Impact Payment, the department stated.

1,304 tax refund checks processed

Rev and Tax on Friday also announced it has processed 1,304 tax refund checks that the Department of Administration will mail over the next few days.

The 1,304 checks total approximately $3.9 million but some check recipients may see reduced amounts due to garnishments to repay government debts such as Guam Memorial Hospital bills.

The tax refunds are for error-free income tax returns filed on or before Feb. 5, according to a joint press release from the agencies.