$1.8M in tax refunds paid

About 592 residents should expect a check in the mail or a deposit into their accounts, as they are part of the latest batch of tax refunds paid.

A release from the Office of the Governor announced the payment, totaling more than $1.8 million, which covers error-free tax returns filed on or before June 25.

According to Adelup, this batch amounts to 50,000 filers for the current tax year being paid in 2022.

“Refunds paid, to date, total $178.2 million, of which approximately $153.6 million (86%) were paid to early filers who filed on, or before, the tax filing deadline of April 18,” the governor’s office stated. “Refund payments continue to be processed weekly with this batch paid within five weeks of filing.”

Those electing to receive their tax refund by direct deposit are advised they will see a $0 transaction in their bank account prior to receiving their refunds.

Residents with questions can call the Department of Revenue and Taxation at 671-635-1840/1841/7614/7651/1813. Due to high call volumes, DRT recommends utilizing the “Contact Us” section of its website at myguamtax.com or emailing pinadmin@revtax.guam.gov.