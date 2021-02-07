There’s a nearly $1.8 million increase in the fiscal year 2022 budget request, compared to the current year’s budget, for 19 executive offices and agencies listed with the governor and lieutenant governor’s offices in the “general government” category.

On the other end of the spectrum, some agencies saw a decrease, including the Department of Public Works, Chamorro Land Trust Commission and Guam Regional Transit Authority. In total, the budgets of these and three other agencies decreased by about $1.2 million.

The office with the highest percentage increase is the Civil Service Commission, which primarily addresses government employees’ adverse actions. Its budget for the current year is $897,356, but the fiscal 2022 budget request is $1 million – an 11.5% increase.

The Department of Administration’s current budget is $8.4 million, but the fiscal 2022 request shows $9.13 million – an 8.6% increase.

DOA Director Edward Birn said that increase is meant to get DOA back to levels that reflects its budgetary needs, noting the current year’s budget doesn’t even cover the “warm bodies” at DOA. With the government still in the second quarter of the fiscal year, he said “we’re OK right now.”

“There’s going to be a problem when we get toward the end of the year,” he said.

Last year, as Adelup and the Legislature debated the budget, the Legislature’s revenue projections were smaller than Adelup’s. As a result, senators passed a smaller budget.

And as of now, it looks as though the more cautious budget was not only merited but was possibly too high. According to the Bureau of Budget and Management Research’s fiscal report for actual revenues collected in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, the government’s collections is short about $11 million of its projections.

Birn said the current year’s budget shorted many other agencies as well, including the Department of Public Health and Social Services. Senators went back and appropriated additional funds for DPHSS.

“DOA wasn’t the only agency that was shorted last year, but nobody fixed mine,” Birn said.

The new fiscal year starts Oct. 1, 2022.

The Office of Technology’s budget request for fiscal 2022 also exceeded the current year’s budget levels.

Frank Lujan, chief of the technology office, said the current year’s $2.4 million appropriation falls short of what he actually needs as the agency that is charged with providing technical support for 35 line agencies at a time when public and government officials are clamoring for more technology. The agencies he supports include the Department of Revenue and Taxation, DPHSS, DOA and the Office of the Governor.

He said around 2016 his budget was at about $3.5 million. The decrease in budget won’t impact personnel at the Office of Technology as the office has shrunk due to natural attrition. But the requested $2.63 million for the upcoming fiscal year also doesn’t allow him to hire the personnel needed or get the infrastructure necessary to better support the government.

“We’re in the advent of digital acceleration,” he said, adding the budget for his office doesn’t allow it to maintain the kind of momentum needed to keep up. He said he understands the budget constraints because of the economy so he works closely with agencies to get the work done.

Jayne Flores, who leads the Bureau of Women’s Affairs, said the budget request of $98,990 is less than what she had actually submitted. She noted she hoped to hire a program coordinator to assist her with legislation and upcoming projects that promote women’s health, education and safety. She said last year’s budget only covered her salary and didn’t leave much room to help run projects.

“It’s not much of a budget, but I’m grateful for that amount,” she said, adding her appreciation for local community organizations such as Island Girl Power, which has been instrumental in providing hygiene products to girls and women on island and end menstrual poverty. Flores was hoping to get funding to help fund the local production of reusable feminine products that would reduce cost of hygiene for women and girls.